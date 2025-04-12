Partially protected enclosures for cheerleaders in Lucknow paint a grim picture

LUCKNOW: It was not a pretty sight. Just outside the boundary, six enclosures were erected to protect the cheerleaders. Gujarat Titans' cheerleaders were dancing to the tunes of Hindi and Bhojpuri songs during the team's tie against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. However, unlike other venues in the ongoing IPL, the GT cheerleaders were dancing in what seemed like a partially-protected enclosure made of a rectangular metallic structure covered with nets on two sides and the top.

Even security personnel, including a lady, were deployed near them to ensure their safety. A lady cop was also seen guarding them at the West Stand. Of the six such protected areas, three were being used by the home team. Incidentally, they have male drummers (two in each enclosure) instead of cheerleaders here.

"There were a few minor incidents in the past which might have led the authorities to place the rectangular enclosure in place for the safety of the cheerleaders," an official from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association told the New Indian Express on the condition of anonymity. "Last edition bottles and other things were allegedly thrown at the cheerleaders which might have forced the move," said another source.

This might have been aimed at ensuring security to the cheerleaders but it has drawn unnecessary attention as well. "It could have been avoided as setting up a netted enclosure has drawn attention. Instead of doing this, security could have been beefed up near the stands where these cheerleaders were positioned," said another UPCA official.

For a city which is known for its politeness and etiquettes, this comes as a slight blot.