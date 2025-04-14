Mentally, I was ready, waited for my chance: Karun Nair

NEW DELHI: Karun Nair marked his return to Indian Premier League with a superb knock for Delhi Capitals but despite being away from the league for two seasons, he always knew what to expect from opposition in terms of quality having been there and done that earlier too.

Grabbing his first opportunity of the season with both hands, Karun hit a superb 40-ball 89 while chasing a target of 206, but it went in vain as DC ended on 193 in 19 overs to go down by 12 runs to Mumbai Indians.

Not many batters have hit Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes in an over and Karun underlined his preparation as a key to success, having gained enough confidence during the domestic season in which he aggregated 1870 runs for Vidarbha across formats.

"Honestly, I had the confidence that I've played [IPL] before and I know how it's going to be, and it's nothing different that I'm going to be facing anything new," said Nair, a Test-match triple-centurion, told reporters.

"So, but in my mind, it was just about going out there and giving myself a few balls and just getting used to the speed of the game again and the atmosphere," said Nair, who last played in the 2022 season for Rajasthan Royals.

He also spoke about hitting conventional shots during Powerplay and then going for improvisation during the latter part of the innings.