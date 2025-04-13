IPL 2025 | Rickelton falls short of fifty as MI lose two wickets against DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) got off to a blazing start, reaching 94/2 after ten overs, having been put in to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed the wicket of Ryan Rickelton, who fell just short of a half-century, halting MI's momentum.

Earlier, Vipraj Nigam struck the first blow for DC, dismissing MI opener Rohit Sharma lbw. Sharma, who has struggled this season, went for just 18 runs off 12 balls, failing to make an impact once again.

With two wickets down, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will now look to anchor the innings.