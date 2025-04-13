IPL 2025 | Rickelton falls short of fifty as MI lose two wickets against DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) got off to a blazing start, reaching 94/2 after ten overs, having been put in to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed the wicket of Ryan Rickelton, who fell just short of a half-century, halting MI's momentum.
Earlier, Vipraj Nigam struck the first blow for DC, dismissing MI opener Rohit Sharma lbw. Sharma, who has struggled this season, went for just 18 runs off 12 balls, failing to make an impact once again.
With two wickets down, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will now look to anchor the innings.
Earlier, DC won the toss and opted to field against MI.
Both teams have had contrasting starts to the season. DC remain the only unbeaten side so far, while MI have struggled, managing just one win from their last five matches.
In a setback for DC, star batter Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the match due to injury.
MI opener Rohit Sharma will be looking to make an impact with the bat after a quiet start to the season. The spotlight will also be on MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who recently returned from injury.
DC come into the game on the back of a convincing win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where DC's KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 93. They will be aiming to extend their unbeaten streak.
Playing XI
Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(WK), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(WK), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact players
DC: Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera
MI: Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Karn Sharma