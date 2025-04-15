Diamonds are forever — Chennai's KohiNoor

He might be one of the most-sought after bowlers in this age of the T20 leagues but there was a time when doubts were cast on his decision to pursue cricket. "Noor's father did not want him to play cricket. Instead, he wanted him to focus on his education as Noor was very intelligent. He was first position holder till grade 10 in the school. (His) elder brother, Mohammad Noor, who also plays cricket and knows the game well, noticed Noor's bowling and convinced their father. So, it was his elder brother who brought Noor to the cricket academy first and paved the way to learn professional cricket. This is how the journey started."

Another of his his elder brothers, Allah, has been part of Khost province as an all-rounder. In 2019 when Noor was just 14, he threw his name into the IPL auction but went unsold. The script didn't change in the subsequent years but he was not perturbed. Four years later, Gujarat Titans bought him and he has not looked back since then.

"In the first few years, Noor wasn’t picked by IPL teams but then he started working hard. Consequently, he was picked by Gujarat. He gained a lot of experience in IPL that helped him perform brilliantly in other leagues across the globe. As a result, Chennai got interested in him and picked him for the 2025 edition. To share my point of view about Noor, yeah, I did believe that he has talent and whenever he gets an opportunity, he will prove himself which he did," added the coach.

The Chennai-based franchise is known to bank more on experienced players rather than rising youngsters and Noor is one of the few exceptions, who have made it to the team. "It is true that CSK comprise senior and much experienced players. When he was picked by CSK, I was happy for him because I know that he will only benefit in the company of MS Dhoni and other senior players and he would do well for the team."

Zadran said it's Noor's hard work that had made him lethal. "So far, he is one of the leading wicket-takers in this season of the IPL and the secret behind his success is his googly that he bowls very smartly. He bowls googly quite quickly, targeting good areas and not allowing batters to judge his variations. Such performances are not easy in such big leagues. It needs a lot of effort because it is not about only participating but it is about participation and proving yourself as a quality player. On such platforms, one not only performs for himself and his team but also for his country."

The coach also credited Afghanistan's Rashid Khan for playing a huge role in Noor's success and said the youngster along with his senior compatriots have inspired a generation of players back home with their impactful performances.