Our goal is to unearth one sensation every season: Punjab Kings' head of scouting department

MUMBAI: WHETHER it's Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh or Priyansh Arya, all at some point in time were with the Punjab Kings franchise before becoming a household name. Ashish Tuli, general manager, PBKS cricketing operations and head of scouting department, is credited with unearthing all these talents. Tuli, who has various stints including with the national team, opened up to this daily, on various facets of his work. Excerpts...

On experience in scouting and how the process is carried out

In my role as a leader in this critical position, I am empowered to identify and nurture talented players who are seeking opportunities to excel at the highest levels. With a deep understanding of the added responsibility that comes with this role, I am fully committed to playing a pivotal part in shaping the future of promising cricketers and contributing meaningfully to the overall success of the Punjab Kings and Team India.

After over 16 years of dedicated service to this franchise, having held various key positions, I can say that it is one of the most crucial aspects of building a successful team. This role, which includes leadership of our extensive scouting network, helps me leverage my experience and knowledge to drive success in this critical position.

On the overall scouting process and different phases

Our scouting structure is built on a meticulous, process-oriented approach, with a network of scouts strategically positioned to monitor cricketing activities across the country. Upon identifying a promising player, we conduct thorough observations throughout the season, assessing not only their technical skills but also their work ethic, professionalism, and attitude. We recognize that these intangible qualities are essential in shaping a well-rounded cricketer. Our scouting methodology prioritizes the evaluation of a player's inherent talent and skillset, rather than solely focusing on their current performance. This holistic approach enables us to identify and nurture individuals with the potential to excel at the highest levels of the sport.

Prior to the auctions, we conduct trials where shortlisted players are invited to showcase their skills. During these trials, our coaching staff conducts a comprehensive assessment of each player's abilities, providing a thorough evaluation of their potential.

Following the auction, we conduct regular training camps where our coaching staff fine-tunes the skills of our newly acquired players. The success of our scouting and development process is evident in the number of players who have gone on to represent India, including Arshdeep, Shardul Thakur, Rinku, T Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Jitesh Sharma. More recently, players like Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma and Priyansh have also made a significant impact, demonstrating the effectiveness of our player development programs and the talent pipeline at Punjab Kings. After the success of the above-mentioned players over the years, our vision to produce one sensation every season has continued with Priyansh being another feather in the cap this season. I am also keen to see the progress of other upcoming talents like Suryansh Shedge, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan and Harnoor Pannu.