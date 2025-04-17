Finding a new dimension in bat

CHENNAI: Over the last five days or so, the on-field umpires have administered a bat gauge test to examine if the willow carried by the batter clears guidelines according to the Indian Premier League 2025 Playing Conditions. Here's a brief explainer...

First up, what's the contraption in the pocket of both umpires?

It's a 'bat gauge' as defined in the IPL Playing Conditions. "All bats must meet the specifications defined in Clause 5.7," it says. "They must also, with or without protective coverings permitted in Clause 5.4, be able to pass through a bat gauge, the dimensions and shape of which are as follows:

Total depth: 2.68 inches/ 6.8cms

Width: 4.33 inches/ 11 cms

Edge: 1.61 inches/ 4.1 cms

Curve: 0.2 inches/ 0.5 cms

Okay, why has there been a clampdown this year?

Till the end of last season, the fourth umpire used to test these bats. However, they were put to test at random and a day before the match. So there was an element of subjectivity to it and they could be of players not part of the match day squad. There was a belief that players gamed the system or at least the system could be gamed easily. For example, a player could submit x for inspection and bring out y. This system is not only more foolproof but it checks all 11 players who will potentially walk out to bat.

What's the bat size?

Per the Playing Conditions, 'the overall length of the bat, when the lower portion of the handle is inserted, shall not be more than 38 inches/97.52 cms. The blade of the bat shall not exceed the following dimensions:

Width: 4.25in/10.8 cm

Depth: 2.64in/6.7 cm

Edges: 1.56in/4.0cm

Is there a chance for batters to be dismissed in this manner?

That's an idea for the umpires to implement next season. Right now, though, if umpires detect any illegal bats the player is asked to change. In one match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, as many as three Kolkata players were found to have fallen foul of these regulations.

If the bat gauge was used retrospectively, would Matt Hayden be allowed to use the so-called mongoose bat?

The Playing Conditions clearly state 'only Type A bats may be used in IPL matches'. Type A bats here refers to conventional willows. It includes the handle not exceeding 52% of the overall length of the bat