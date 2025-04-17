RCB moves Delhi HC against Uber ad featuring Travis Head for 'trademark disparagement'

NEW DELHI: Indian Premier League cricket team Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday and accused an YouTube advertisement of disparaging its trademark.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee, after hearing submissions of parties on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) interim plea for injunction, reserved its order.

Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited filed a suit against Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd claiming that Uber Moto's YouTube advertisement titled "Baddies in Bengaluru ft.Travis Head" disparages its trademark.

RCB said Sunrisers Hyderabad's cricketer Head, the main character in the video, disparages its trademark.

Describing the video advertisement, RCB counsel said the cricketer could be seen running towards Bengaluru cricket stadium with an aim to vandalise the signage of "Bengaluru Vs Hyderabad", takes a spray paint and writes "Royally Challenged" before Bengaluru making it "Royally Challenged Bengaluru" which disparages RCB's mark.