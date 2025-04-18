Rohit Sharma looking to be in his zone again, a big score is coming very soon: Boucher

MUMBAI: Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher believes out-of-form Mumbai Indians veteran batter Rohit Sharma is showing signs of returning to rhythm in the IPL and a big knock is just around the corner.

Rohit has failed to reach the 50-run mark in six matches this season with the 26 he scored against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday being his highest score.

"Rohit Sharma took it upon himself to go after the bowlers. We saw some good old-fashioned Rohit Sharma sixes - big ones too. I liked his attitude," Boucher, a former Mumbai Indians head coach, said.

"He put the bowlers under pressure, created scoring opportunities. He was just past the 30-mark -- a big score is coming very soon. He's looking in that zone again, he told the IPL broadcaster.

Boucher also reflected on the performance of MI skipper Hardik Pandya, whose 21 off just nine balls with three fours and a six took Mumbai to the threshold of victory.

"Hardik Pandya is one of the best all-rounders in the world. When he's firing, the team usually wins. I love his new role with the ball - he's not just bowling in the power play, but in the tough middle overs, the ugly overs'.

"And he's picking up wickets there too. That's giving him confidence, and it's translating into his batting, where he's going in and finishing games."

On the all-round performance of Will Jacks, he said, "Will Jacks has been under pressure and hasn't performed like he'd have wanted at the start of the competition. But he is amazing - he's a genuine all-rounder and more than just a part-time spinner."