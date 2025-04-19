This edition has the best Chepauk wicket: Raina

CHENNAI: Earlier in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming quibbled about the surfaces in use at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Generally considered friendly for spin, batters had found some joy and spinners could be lined up. Across the line shots could be attempted with minimal risk. Suresh Raina, who knows a thing or two about the strips at the stadium, has confirmed the general belief that they have become friendly for batting.

"I think it was the toughest wicket when we used to play in 2008. The ball was bouncing. There was a lot of turn and this is the best wicket I have seen in the entirety of the IPL," the former CSK batter and IPL expert said in a JioHotstar pressroom on Saturday.

"We've seen other teams coming and scoring 200 runs. They're chasing the same, too. When it comes to the Chennai Super Kings, I think they are losing too many wickets upfront."

After losing three games on the trot at Chepauk, Dhoni would be hoping to win the other three games. Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 25), Punjab Kings (April 30) and the Rajasthan Royals (May 12) will be visiting the venue in the days to come.

CSK's subdued show with the bat has been the primary reason behind their struggles, especially at Chepauk. The highest they have scored is 158, one during their win over Mumbai Indians and the defeat against Delhi Capitals. Their batting miseries peaked when they put up a paltry total of 103 against holders Kolkata Knight Riders. Scores like these have shown how far they have struggled after being masters at home in the past. Raina hoped that the problems with batting — losing wickets in powerplay and playing dots in the middle overs — would be reformed soon.

"That (losing wickets in PP) tends to create a lot of pressure for the middle overs. If you lose three-four wickets, then you end up scoring around 160 or 170. That has to be rectified first."

Capitalising loose balls in the middle overs will be key, according to the former all-rounder. "When their run rate is at eight and when the loose ball comes, CSK can convert those loose balls to fours or sixes," he signed off.

When Chennai Super Kings play the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on Sunday, they'll be hoping to address their pain points.