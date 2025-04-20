IPL 2025: Behind Shaik Rasheed rise is a father who sacrificed everything to make his son's dream a reality

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings' youngest ever opener Shaik Rasheed's story is full of struggles, hardships and sacrifices. His father, Shaik Balisha Vali, had to quit his job to ensure his son got proper cricket training. At times, he had to sell fruits to keep the family afloat.

At one point, a couple of Balisha's friends — one of whom is a doctor in Hyderabad with another being a banker in the same city — too gave financial aid to help fuel Rasheed's dreams.

All the hardships and sacrifices culminated with the U-19 side winning the 2022 World Cup when Rasheed was the team's vice-captain. Yet another chapter was added to the fairytale when he impressed on his IPL debut for Chennai against Lucknow a few days ago.

"I saw his innings on TV and was very happy," Balisha told this daily in Telugu (he cannot speak Hindi or English). "I was working in a private company in Hyderabad when Rasheed got selected to a cricket academy in Hyderabad at the age of eight. Two years later, he got selected for the U-14 Andhra team. In my bid to provide him good cricket training, I moved the family comprising me, my wife Jyothi and two sons to Guntur. He was then enrolled at the Mangalagiri Cricket Academy in 2014."

The shift, however, cost Balisha financially as he had to quit his job. "The academy was around 40km from our house. I had to drop him to the academy and pick him up every day so I left my job. I sold fruits in the market to make ends meet. It was a difficult time as my elder son Riyaz, now is working in Hyderabad, was also pursuing studies then."

It was around that time when the doctor, Dr Indrasen Reddy, and the banker, Ulli Srikanth came to his rescue. "They saw the potential in Rasheed and started helping me financially. They are friends and know my financial limitations."