You can lose, but you must fight: Ambati Rayudu questions CSK’s playoff chances

Former cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart Ambati Rayudu cast serious doubts over MS Dhoni and his team's chances this season following their crushing nine-wicket defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking exclusively to JioStar expert Mark Boucher, Rayudu questioned whether CSK has what it takes to reach the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign.

"I don’t see them coming back this season. Even Dhoni acknowledged that in his post-match comments—saying they’re already looking ahead to the next season. They’ll want to groom young players and build a culture of fearless, not reckless, cricket. They must play with more positive intent. Perhaps someone like Ayush Mhatre could get a full run from here on."

Boucher commenting on MI's win said he was ecstatic and the match seemed one-sided. "Mumbai Indians have been speaking about playing a near-perfect game, and I thought they came pretty close tonight. They bowled brilliantly and then came out with intent while batting. It shows how dangerous Suryakumar Yadav can be when the team gets off to a good start."

Lauding Rohit Sharma’s 45-ball 76, Boucher said it laid the foundation for Suryakumar Yadav to flourish with a blistering 68 off 30 balls.

"Rohit Sharma didn't need to score a hundred—just a solid 70-odd—and that’s exactly what he did. I’d love to see more of that- Rohit anchoring one end through the innings."