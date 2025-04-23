Playing in IPL boosts performance at international level: Tilak Varma

In an exclusive chat on JioHotstar’s special series “Gen Bold,” Mumbai Indians’ young talent Tilak Varma speaks about his debut under Hardik Pandya’s leadership and forging close ties with Suryakumar Yadav and drawing inspiration from Jasprit Bumrah’s composure.
Tilak credited the Mumbai Indians ecosystem and his international exposure for playing a pivotal role in shaping his growth as a cricketer.
Looking ahead to the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians clash in his hometown, Hyderabad, Tilak recalled a heartwarming moment from last season:
“Last year, when I was walking out for the warm-up in Hyderabad, the crowd suddenly started chanting my name. I was taken aback—I thought Rohit Bhai was behind me! It was surreal. That kind of love from my home crowd meant the world to me, and I can’t wait to experience that energy all over again this year.”
On Mumbai Indians not winning the TATA IPL in recent years:
“I keep telling Rohit Bhai and Surya Bhai that I haven’t experienced that championship feeling yet. I joined the team in 2022, but still we haven’t lifted the trophy. On a personal level, the last three seasons have been good, but as a team, the results haven’t gone our way. This season, though, we are confident and ready to put our heart and soul in every game.”
On his bond with Hardik Pandya:
“My relationship with Hardik Bhai is really strong. He handed me my T20 debut cap, which made the moment even more special. We played together last season too, and he’s someone who always supports players and communicates clearly, even when things go wrong. I really value our connection, and I’m hopeful we’ll achieve great things together this year.”
On his chemistry with Suryakumar Yadav:
“Surya Bhai and I share a strong connection both on and off the field. He brings such a positive vibe, whether it’s in the Indian team or at Mumbai Indians, and that energy reflects in his game. Our understanding while running between the wickets is so seamless—sometimes we don’t even need to call out to each other. That kind of off-field chemistry definitely helps on the field too.”
On what he learns from Jasprit Bumrah:
“What I really admire about Bumrah Bhai is his calmness under pressure. He’s always composed. No matter how tense the situation is—you’d never see it on his face. Even when he bowled the 19th over of the World Cup final, he looked like he was just practicing in the nets. I try to take in that kind of composure and learn from it.”
On how the experience at TATA IPL prepares players for international cricket:
“This is my fourth season in the IPL since joining Mumbai Indians in 2022. Sharing the field with experienced international stars and top domestic players has really boosted my confidence. The IPL pits you against world-class talent, and that kind of exposure helps when you play at the international stage.”
On his first memory of watching IPL:
“In 2008, I remember hearing about Brendon McCullum scoring over 150 runs. I was just a kid and was watching the match with my father. I didn’t know much about cricket back then. By 2010, I started understanding cricket better. After India’s 2011 World Cup win, something clicked—I began dreaming of wearing the India jersey and winning something big. That’s when I joined an academy and started taking cricket seriously.”
Catch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM today