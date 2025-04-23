Playing in IPL boosts performance at international level: Tilak Varma

In an exclusive chat on JioHotstar’s special series “Gen Bold,” Mumbai Indians’ young talent Tilak Varma speaks about his debut under Hardik Pandya’s leadership and forging close ties with Suryakumar Yadav and drawing inspiration from Jasprit Bumrah’s composure.

Tilak credited the Mumbai Indians ecosystem and his international exposure for playing a pivotal role in shaping his growth as a cricketer.

Looking ahead to the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians clash in his hometown, Hyderabad, Tilak recalled a heartwarming moment from last season:

“Last year, when I was walking out for the warm-up in Hyderabad, the crowd suddenly started chanting my name. I was taken aback—I thought Rohit Bhai was behind me! It was surreal. That kind of love from my home crowd meant the world to me, and I can’t wait to experience that energy all over again this year.”

On Mumbai Indians not winning the TATA IPL in recent years:

“I keep telling Rohit Bhai and Surya Bhai that I haven’t experienced that championship feeling yet. I joined the team in 2022, but still we haven’t lifted the trophy. On a personal level, the last three seasons have been good, but as a team, the results haven’t gone our way. This season, though, we are confident and ready to put our heart and soul in every game.”

On his bond with Hardik Pandya:

“My relationship with Hardik Bhai is really strong. He handed me my T20 debut cap, which made the moment even more special. We played together last season too, and he’s someone who always supports players and communicates clearly, even when things go wrong. I really value our connection, and I’m hopeful we’ll achieve great things together this year.”