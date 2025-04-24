DK pulled me out of my comfort zone; this is just the beginning: Jitesh Sharma on growth at RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, appearing exclusively at JioHotar's series Gen Bold, talked about his journey in the team in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), sharing his experiences and moments with captain Rajat Patidar, how Dinesh Karthik influenced him and his own evolution as a player.
Lauding Patidar's calmness and his ability to be composed under pressure, Sharma said, “Rajat is a very simple person. He’s easy to talk to—you wouldn’t even notice him in the dressing room. It’s only when we step on the field that you realise he’s the captain. That’s just his personality."
"He can assess situations from multiple angles. As a wicketkeeper, whenever I go up to him with suggestions, he engages right away, asking questions like, ‘What can we do if this happens?’ It shows how calm and in control he is," he added.
However, he highlighted the bigger problem infront of Patidar and the squad.
"There’s still one big challenge in front of him—securing our first win at Chinnaswamy this season. But the belief in the camp is strong."
RCB are fourth on the IPL table with 10 points, having won five of their eight games.
"I think it is all about believing in your instincts. The game moves so fast you barely get time to think. Whatever decision comes to your mind, you need to back it. Your inner voice knows, and believing in that is the most important thing," Sharma said on what he thinks makes a successful T20 captain.
He also talked about Dinesh Kathik and how he has influenced his game in the RCB squad.
"I think I’ve finally found someone I can truly work with—someone I can learn from, someone who matches my wavelength, and I match his. Someone who is just like me. And that someone is D.K. Anna (Dinesh Karthik). He is one of the biggest reasons I feel settled. He has played the same role for the Indian team and in the IPL too. I’m very comfortable talking to him."
"Being a wicketkeeper-batter himself, he understands me, and I understand what he expects. I’ve got more freedom here. I had it in my previous team too, but now I’m also learning new things and gaining insights I hadn’t before,” Sharma added.
Sharma also highlighted how Karthik helped him improve at the game.
"DK has pulled me out of my comfort zone and into a new space I haven’t been in before. I’ve always had certain shots in my arsenal, but I didn’t believe in them. DK told me to use my natural hand movement and encouraged me to try. They picked me for those abilities, so they saw something. DK saw something, and that’s how things are evolving now. This is just the beginning.”
