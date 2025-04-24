DK pulled me out of my comfort zone; this is just the beginning: Jitesh Sharma on growth at RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, appearing exclusively at JioHotar's series Gen Bold, talked about his journey in the team in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), sharing his experiences and moments with captain Rajat Patidar, how Dinesh Karthik influenced him and his own evolution as a player.

Lauding Patidar's calmness and his ability to be composed under pressure, Sharma said, “Rajat is a very simple person. He’s easy to talk to—you wouldn’t even notice him in the dressing room. It’s only when we step on the field that you realise he’s the captain. That’s just his personality."

"He can assess situations from multiple angles. As a wicketkeeper, whenever I go up to him with suggestions, he engages right away, asking questions like, ‘What can we do if this happens?’ It shows how calm and in control he is," he added.

However, he highlighted the bigger problem infront of Patidar and the squad.

"There’s still one big challenge in front of him—securing our first win at Chinnaswamy this season. But the belief in the camp is strong."

RCB are fourth on the IPL table with 10 points, having won five of their eight games.

"I think it is all about believing in your instincts. The game moves so fast you barely get time to think. Whatever decision comes to your mind, you need to back it. Your inner voice knows, and believing in that is the most important thing," Sharma said on what he thinks makes a successful T20 captain.