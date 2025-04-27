IPL 2025 | Bumrah, SKY, Rickelton shine as MI clinch dominant 54-run win over LSG

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), marking their fifth consecutive win. This is MI’s first league victory against LSG in the last three editions.
With the win, MI has climbed to second place on the points table, with 12 points from 10 matches, while LSG remains in sixth place with 10 points.
Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball, taking four wickets overall, including three in a single over by dismissing David Miller, Abdul Samad, and Avesh Khan. Trent Boult took three wickets, and Will Jacks added two more as MI dominated LSG’s batting lineup.
After opting to bat first, MI posted a competitive total of 215/7 in their 20 overs. In response, LSG were all out for 161, with their chase derailed by a poor powerplay following Bumrah's early strike, removing Aiden Markram, resulting in LSG’s batting order collapsing under pressure.
Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton both reached their half-centuries, helping MI build a strong foundation.
However, despite a solid start, MI suffered a middle-order collapse, losing key wickets of Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Will Jacks in quick succession.
SKY brought up his fifty in just 28 balls, while Rickelton reached 58 off 32.
Both SKY and Rickelton were dismissed shortly after reaching their half-centuries.
SKY was caught by Mitchell Marsh off an Avesh Khan delivery, while Digvesh Rathi gave LSG a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Rickelton.
Prince Yadav further troubled MI by removing Will Jacks, while pacer Mayank Yadav, marking his return in style, dismissed Rohit Sharma for just 12, with the MI opener failing to make an impact once again.
Mayank also claimed another wicket, sending MI skipper Hardik Pandya back for just 5.
LSG won the toss and chose to bowl against MI in their IPL 2025 clash.
“We feel the wicket is better to bat. It might stop a bit in the afternoon. The win record (6-0) feels got but we don’t look at it too much,” LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said following the toss.
“We don’t mind a bat as well. Need to make sure the energy is in the right place in such conditions. Momentum always helps you but in the IPL every game matters and we just have to do the right thing,” Hardik said.
After losing four of their first five matches, MI have staged a strong comeback, winning four games in a row.
Playing XI
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(WK), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(C), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(WK/C), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav