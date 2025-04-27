IPL 2025 | Bumrah, SKY, Rickelton shine as MI clinch dominant 54-run win over LSG

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), marking their fifth consecutive win. This is MI’s first league victory against LSG in the last three editions.

With the win, MI has climbed to second place on the points table, with 12 points from 10 matches, while LSG remains in sixth place with 10 points.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball, taking four wickets overall, including three in a single over by dismissing David Miller, Abdul Samad, and Avesh Khan. Trent Boult took three wickets, and Will Jacks added two more as MI dominated LSG’s batting lineup.

After opting to bat first, MI posted a competitive total of 215/7 in their 20 overs. In response, LSG were all out for 161, with their chase derailed by a poor powerplay following Bumrah's early strike, removing Aiden Markram, resulting in LSG’s batting order collapsing under pressure.