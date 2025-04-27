IPL 2025 RCB vs DC|Faf du Plessis falls to Krunal as Axar begins his over

Faf du Plessis was caught by Kohli off Krunal Pandya after making 22 runs off 26 balls

DC managed to score 52 runs in the powerplay but lost key wickets along the way. While Karun Nair fell soon after, caught by Bhuvneshwar Kumar off Yash Dayal for 4 runs from 4 deliveries. In the fourth over, Josh Hazlewood struck by removing Abishek Porel, who had scored a quickfire 28 off just 11 balls, with Jitesh Sharma completing the catch.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Both teams have made strong starts to the season, with RCB and DC each having 12 points. DC are currently second in the table, having won 6 of their 8 matches, while RCB are third, with 6 wins from 9 matches.

Both teams will be aiming to secure a top-four spot and confirm their place in the next stage of the competition.

RCB will also be seeking revenge, as the last time DC and RCB met at Bengaluru, DC defeated RCB with a brilliant knock from KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 93.

Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact players:

DC: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay.

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh.