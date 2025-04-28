IPL 2025 | RR eye turnaround as they opt to bowl against GT

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium at Jaipur.

“Saw some dew last night so looks like it could be good,” RR skipper Riyan Parag said following the toss.

“We would have liked to bowl first as well, but it looks like a good track for batting,” GT captain Shubman Gill said.

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns so far. GT are second in the points table, having won six of their eight matches, while RR are second to last, winning just two out of nine.

For RR, it’s a do-or-die moment. A loss could spell disaster and ruin their chances of qualification. GT, on the other hand, is in excellent form and will aim for a win to reclaim the top spot, currently held by RCB with 14 points from 10 matches.

GT is the team that has played the fewest matches in this season so far, and is the only team with a net run-rate higher than +1.

RR's regular captain, Sanju Samson, is still out with injury.

Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact players:

RR: Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore

GT: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka