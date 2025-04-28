Team performance is key; momentum can change in one match: Prasidh Krishna on Gujarat Titans’ focus for IPL play-offs

Speaking at the JioHotstar Press Room for the Race to Play-offs, Gujarat Titans' (GT) bowler and current Purple Cap holder Prasidh Krishna discussed his personal focus areas and the team’s strategy as they aim to secure a spot in the TATA IPL 2025 play-offs.

Krishna talked about his struggles in the early season, guidance from Ashish Nehra for helping him stay focussed.

"Wickets are just part of the game. Bowling well is important. In the first match, our plans were right, but we missed execution slightly. We focused on getting back to basics, working on our skills, and returning to execute them better."

The GT seamer reflected on how he was clear on what he needed to improve and how Nehra guided him through it.

"One key thing I’ve learned from him is reading the conditions and making smart decisions at the top of your run-up. That builds confidence, and when you’re confident, you just want to play more games and contribute to your team’s success."

He highlighted that enjoying the game and taking responsibility are the only ways how the team can secure the top position. He revealed that making smart decisions and on the ground and working harder has been the team motto throughout the season.