IPL 2025 | DC opt to bowl against struggling KKR

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and chose to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

“There was dew in the last game, so we’ll look to make use of it, if it comes. We will try to assess it while bowling and decide if it is a 190-200 match,” said DC skipper Axar Patel following the toss.

“It’s hard to read the wicket, but I think the left-arm spinner will be a good option. We are just looking at one game at a time. Let’s see how it plays,” KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said.

DC, who have made a strong start to the season with six wins from nine matches, will be eyeing the top spot on the table with another victory.

Defending champions KKR, meanwhile, are struggling in seventh place, with just three wins and one draw from their nine games. They will be eager to return to winning ways and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (WK), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact players:

DC: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira

KKR: Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Mayank Markande, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh