Being 14 & famous: RR coach Dravid effusive but has words of advice

CHENNAI: Rahul Dravid is as phlegmatic as they come. Almost all his responses are measured, concise. However, during Rajasthan Royals' successful run chase against Gujarat Titans a couple of days ago, the coach, his foot still in a cast after suffering a fracture, leapt out of his seat to applaud young Vaibhav Suryavanshi's daring 100. His ortho, if he had seen that video, may have left a stern voice note but physical inconveniences be damned.

Suryavanshi, just 14, was thrown in to do the deep end by the franchise after an injury to Sanju Samson. And the southpaw has not only met the challenge but has emerged as one of the franchise's better buys at the auction. Post his 100, the teen is now the talk of the cricketing world and has featured on primetime news reports from Australia to the US. The young opener has even found himself in a story posted by Australia's F1 driver, Oscar Piastri, on Insta. Such has been his impact.

But Dravid, who has had a ringside seat to Suryavanshi's development, has urged caution with respects to the hype that will undoutedly follow him from now on. "Recognising that it happens and putting a certain level of support around that and navigate that attention and allow him space to be a youngster," he said during a Star Sports Press Room interaction. "It is part of being a cricketer in this country, it is impossible to distance yourself from and (you tend to get) sucked into it."

The former India coach, who has molded many an Indian youngster including the likes of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant thanks to his Under-19 days, knows a thing or two about shielding talents from the prying eyes of the wider cricketing world. While he accepts that it would be impossible for Suryavanshi to continue to exist within a bubble, he advocates a a degree of protection.

"I think it won't be possible to completely sort of avoid him from the experience that is around him," Dravid said. "I can't control what people are talking about him. I have come to this interaction and all I have heard is questions about Vaibhav. It is going to be challenging for him but it is exciting at the same time. I would love to say that we should not shower him with that much attention. Maybe I am being naive as that it is not going to happen."