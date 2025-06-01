Final charge: Punjab take on MI might

NEW CHANDIGARH: SHORTLY after Punjab Kings went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on what was one of the most seaming surfaces in the ongoing Indian Premier League season, their captain Shreyas Iyer said that they have to go back to the drawing board and think about the batting approach.

Having played an aggressive brand of cricket throughout the season, PBKS were all out for 101 at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday. “We were befuddled and lost a lot of wickets. Something to go back and study. Not doubting my decisions in terms of planning. Outside of the ground, it was on point. Couldn't execute, can't blame our bowlers. It was such a low total. Got to work on our batting, on this wicket,” he had said.

It was a tad bit in contrast to what fast bowling coach James Hopes said later in the press conference. The Australian said that the batters had got tremendous success playing the way they have for more than two months. The last thing Punjab and Shreyas would want to do on Sunday in the Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is to take a step back and bat cautiously.

Unlike New Chandigarh, Ahmedabad has been one of the most high-scoring grounds throughout the season. In fact, the lowest first innings total at the venue this year was when Gujarat Titans posted 196/8 against Mumbai Indians. Punjab, when they played at the venue, smashed 243/5 and went on to beat Titans by just 11 runs.

As much as they would want to not repeat the same mistakes from Qualifier 1, Punjab will have to ensure they stick to the template and approach that brought them thus far while still respecting the occasion. It is even more significant considering their opponent is a five-time champion who are on a roll. The toss might also play a crucial role, with the team that bats first winning six of the seven games played at the venue this year.

The bottom line might come down to whether Punjab can replicate the kind of performance they put up in their last game against Mumbai. For, against the Hardik Pandya-led side, the contest is not over until the last wicket falls or the last run is scored. The good thing for them is that Shreyas himself set the tone in their first game at this venue, smashing a splendid 97. If he and the rest of the batting line-up can do something similar against the Jasprit Bumrah-led attack, they might just give themselves a chance at making the final for the first time since 2014.

Can they? Sunday evening will tell the rest.