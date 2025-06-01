IPL 2025 | Shreyas Iyer powers PBKS to final with five-wicket win over MI

Shreyas Iyer's blistering 87 off 41 balls powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) into the IPL 2025 final, as they knocked out Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Chasing 204, PBKS stumbled early, losing three wickets quickly. But skipper Iyer held firm with an unbeaten 87, guiding his team to a five-wicket win and their second-ever IPL final appearance.

A vital partnership between Iyer and Nehal Wadhera steadied the innings after the early collapse.

Josh Inglis had set the tone with a brisk 38 off 21 balls before MI captain Hardik Pandya removed him to derail the momentum. Trent Boult picked up one wicket, and impact player Ashwani Kumar took two, but star pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained wicketless.

PBKS will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final on June 3, with both teams chasing their maiden IPL title.