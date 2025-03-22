Absence of Pakistan players from IPL loss for both sides: Tanvir, 2008 Purple Cap winner

CHENNAI: The inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 marked a watershed year for the T20 format. It showed the world a new way to play cricket, with commerce and entertainment freely mingling with the sport. It also witnessed the participation of Pakistan players in the league. Because of political tensions, which escalated following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, players from across the border have not taken part in subsequent years.

The first season saw an array of superstars from the neighbouring nation plying their trades for various franchises with three of them — Younis Khan, Kamran Akmal and Sohail Tanvir — going on to win the title. Among the trio, Tanvir played a key role in Rajasthan Royals walking away with the honours. The left-arm medium pacer picked up 22 wickets including the only six-fer of the tournament to clinch the Purple Cap.

With Pakistan players not featuring in the league anymore even as the 18th edition of the tournament got underway on Saturday, Tanvir said the situation was unfortunate.

"It is very unfortunate that after playing in the first edition we couldn't play in the IPL," he said when asked about the absence of Pakistan players from the league. "I have always advocated that politics and cricket should not be mixed. I always speak about it. I feel it's a loss for both sides. Whenever I visited India, I have seen the craze for our players among Indian fans and the love the cricketers got in this country. Had Pakistan players played in the IPL, it would have made the IPL more wonderful. At the same time, Pakistan players would have got an opportunity to develop as players and individuals."

Reminiscing his association with Royals, Tanvir admitted he was quite excited as he was a new kid on the block. "Obviously, it was the first time such a league was going to be organised so it was new for everyone. Nobody knew what the outcome would be so it was natural whenever any new thing happens, there is an excitement about it. Another thing, I was very new at that time. I started my international journey in September 2007 during the T20 World Cup. Also before the 2008 IPL, I had toured India so I knew how crazy the fans were about cricketers in the country. The excitement level was very high. At the same time, it was a challenge for me as a young player as all the stars of that time were part of the league. So playing with and against them and making a name for myself was a big challenge for me. It was a wonderful experience."