Absence of Pakistan players from IPL loss for both sides: Tanvir, 2008 Purple Cap winner

CHENNAI: The inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 marked a watershed year for the T20 format. It showed the world a new way to play cricket, with commerce and entertainment freely mingling with the sport. It also witnessed the participation of Pakistan players in the league. Because of political tensions, which escalated following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, players from across the border have not taken part in subsequent years.
The first season saw an array of superstars from the neighbouring nation plying their trades for various franchises with three of them — Younis Khan, Kamran Akmal and Sohail Tanvir — going on to win the title. Among the trio, Tanvir played a key role in Rajasthan Royals walking away with the honours. The left-arm medium pacer picked up 22 wickets including the only six-fer of the tournament to clinch the Purple Cap.
With Pakistan players not featuring in the league anymore even as the 18th edition of the tournament got underway on Saturday, Tanvir said the situation was unfortunate.
"It is very unfortunate that after playing in the first edition we couldn't play in the IPL," he said when asked about the absence of Pakistan players from the league. "I have always advocated that politics and cricket should not be mixed. I always speak about it. I feel it's a loss for both sides. Whenever I visited India, I have seen the craze for our players among Indian fans and the love the cricketers got in this country. Had Pakistan players played in the IPL, it would have made the IPL more wonderful. At the same time, Pakistan players would have got an opportunity to develop as players and individuals."
Reminiscing his association with Royals, Tanvir admitted he was quite excited as he was a new kid on the block. "Obviously, it was the first time such a league was going to be organised so it was new for everyone. Nobody knew what the outcome would be so it was natural whenever any new thing happens, there is an excitement about it. Another thing, I was very new at that time. I started my international journey in September 2007 during the T20 World Cup. Also before the 2008 IPL, I had toured India so I knew how crazy the fans were about cricketers in the country. The excitement level was very high. At the same time, it was a challenge for me as a young player as all the stars of that time were part of the league. So playing with and against them and making a name for myself was a big challenge for me. It was a wonderful experience."
IPL made me a better player
The 40-year-old, among the first few T20 specialists, credited the IPL for helping him develop not only as a cricketer but also as an individual. "I have always spoken about how the IPL helped me shape my career. That success in the IPL helped me in becoming a good white ball cricketer. Not only a white ball player but as a cricketer and as an individual. That success boosted my confidence. When you are young and you play with such mega stars from around the globe... In any series, you play against a team but playing in IPL and making a name for yourself was something else. It gave me a lot of confidence. It helped me become a better player."
Post that success in 2008, he went on to play for over 20 franchises across the globe but he still remembers his Rajasthan teammates fondly, especially Ravindra Jadeja. "In 2008, Jadeja, (Virat) Kohli... all of them have returned after winning the U-19 World Cup. Jadeja was always lively and naughty. You expect an U-19 player, especially if he is from the sub-continent, to be shy in the company of seniors but he was not like that. It really showed his character as he was very confident. In due course of time, he proved his abilities. The way he has served Indian cricket, it is there for everyone to see. If you ask me, it was his confidence that helped him emerge as a good cricketer," Tanvir opined.
Indian owners one of many reasons
Pakistan, who won the T20 World Cup in 2009, were one of the earliest innovators of the format. In recent times, though, their team has fallen by the wayside but they still have genuine match-winners in their ranks. However, all 50 Pakistan players (45 men and five women) were ignored during the recent The Hundred Draft.
It sparked a debate as the presence of Indian owners was cited as one of the possible reasons. Tanvir said it may not be the sole factor. "It's a bit of both," he said. "Performance could be one of the reasons but influence of Indian owners is also a factor as I have witnessed it in several leagues I have played for and heard the talks. I'm telling you from my experience.
Affirming that at least a couple of Pakistan players in the draft have the potential to make it to any side, the southpaw held that the rejection of all of them didn't make sense. "Out of 45 Pakistan men players, no one was picked. I am not saying all the players should have been picked but two-four players are there who can fit in any side."
He also blamed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for adding to the woes of the players. "The PCB's policy on giving no-objection certificate (NOC) is also a reason. It happened in the past when the PCB gave NOCs and then called back the players. It hurts the franchise. A team management picks a player with a plan and if that key player skips the league at the last moment, then it affects the plan. It makes it difficult for the team to find a perfect replacement in the eleventh hour. It's a mix of everything, I will say."
Tanvir also paid rich tributes to his Rajasthan captain Shane Warne and echoed the common sentiment about Warne being the greatest captain Australia never had. "I totally agree, Warne was the greatest captain Australia never had. Great cricketing brain. He was a genius. There is no doubt that he was a legendary bowler but it's not necessary every good cricketer possesses a good cricketing brain. But he was blessed with good cricketing knowledge. He knew how to take performances from the youngsters, from seniors and how to build and carry a team. Credit to him for how he got performance out of me, Jadeja, Yusuf Pathan and Shane Watson. All of us were new and not established names then but he made us match winners," he signed off.