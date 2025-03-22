Rain threat looms over IPL opener as RCB, KKR gear up for battle

After much anticipation, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is finally here, set to kickstart with a clash between two of its founding teams - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

This clash of the titans brings back memories of the first match in the inaugural season of what has come to define Indian cricket.

The opening match of the first season was held at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Brendon McCullum’s explosive 158 not out set the league in motion. This time, the action will take place at Kolkata’s legendary Eden Gardens.

Much has changed since then - KKR has gone on to win three titles, while RCB is still dreaming of claiming its first. With a new beginning on the horizon, RCB will be eager to start the season with a victory over the defending champions.

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony in the City of Joy will feature Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, singer Shreya Ghoshal, Punjabi artist Karan Aujla, and actress Disha Patani. Fans can expect a star-studded entertainment show before the match begins.

However, one question is on everyone’s mind - how will the weather play out?

On the eve of the opening match, as rain came down, Eden Gardens lay under the cosy covers, while the teams stayed tucked away in their dressing rooms, waiting for the skies to clear.