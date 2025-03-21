How Indian Premier League became the commercial behemoth?

CHENNAI: In the first 17 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (five), Mumbai Indians (five) and Kolkata Knight Riders (3) have taken home the crown 13 times between them. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, one of the founding eight, have underachieved. Even if they reached the final three times, they have ended up on the losing all side on all of those occasions.

But, from a commercial stand point, their lack of a trophy cabinet hasn't mattered. According to the IPL valuation report put out by Houlihan Lokey (a leading global investment bank) in 2024, the franchise's valuation was pegged at $227mn. In 2023, they finished outside the playoffs but in the one year between 2023 and 2024, their valuation jumped 16.4%.

On the eve of the 18th season of one of the richest sporting leagues on the planet, Bengaluru continue to be the gold standard when it comes to monetisation. Per the official club website, they have 43 partners (seven better than Mumbai Indian's 36 who are second in this particular category) including one for official renewable energy.

They also have one of the costliest tickets on general sale (at the time of writing, it's `42,000). But none of this matters.

For, in the IPL, on-field success is only aspect of the game. Because on field success is completely divorced from the marketing team's ability to sell the product. According to the Houlihan Lokey report from last year, Chennai was the IPL's most valued side ($231mn). It kind of makes sense as they one of the most successful sides. Mumbai was No. 3 in terms of valuation. The team sandwiching them? Bengaluru.

Manchester United rewrote the rules of what's possible in terms of partnerships when they brought on board an official noodles partner immediately after Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. While none of the 10 IPL sides have a noodles partner, most of them have pretty much nailed the commercial aspect of the league.