IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI: Rachin, Ruturaj steer Chennai home after Noor spins web around Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings made a steady start in their chase of 156 against Mumbai Indians in their IPL season opener at Chepauk on Sunday.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra took the attack to Mumbai, guiding Chennai to 62/1 at the end of the powerplay after Deepak Chahar removed opener Rahul Tripathi for two runs in the second over.

Ruturaj set the tone for CSK's chase, bringing up his first fifty of the season in just 22 balls before falling to debutant spinner Vignesh Puthur for 56 in the eighth over.

The chase followed a disciplined bowling effort by the hosts, led by Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed, who claimed four wickets on his CSK debut to restrict Mumbai to 155/9.

Earlier, Ruturaj won the toss and opted to field in the high-profile clash between the league’s two most successful teams. On a typical Chepauk surface, CSK struck early and kept chipping away with wickets to prevent MI from building any real momentum.