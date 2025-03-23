IPL 2025 | CSK vs MI: Rachin, Ruturaj steer Chennai home after Noor spins web around Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings made a steady start in their chase of 156 against Mumbai Indians in their IPL season opener at Chepauk on Sunday.
Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra took the attack to Mumbai, guiding Chennai to 62/1 at the end of the powerplay after Deepak Chahar removed opener Rahul Tripathi for two runs in the second over.
Ruturaj set the tone for CSK's chase, bringing up his first fifty of the season in just 22 balls before falling to debutant spinner Vignesh Puthur for 56 in the eighth over.
The chase followed a disciplined bowling effort by the hosts, led by Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed, who claimed four wickets on his CSK debut to restrict Mumbai to 155/9.
Earlier, Ruturaj won the toss and opted to field in the high-profile clash between the league’s two most successful teams. On a typical Chepauk surface, CSK struck early and kept chipping away with wickets to prevent MI from building any real momentum.
Khaleel, Ashwin rock Mumbai early
While Noor (4/18) dismantled Mumbai’s middle order, it was left-arm seemer Khaleel Ahmed (3/29) who set the tone with two quick wickets inside the powerplay.
Khaleel struck in the first over as Rohit Sharma flicked straight to Shivam Dube at mid-wicket. Ryan Rickelton, who looked fluent in his brief stay, played on while attempting a drive, giving Khaleel his second wicket.
Returning to CSK after a decade, Ravichandran Ashwin made an immediate impact, dismissing Will Jacks for seven in his first over. Mumbai ended the powerplay at 52/3.
Suryakumar Yadav (29 off 26) and Tilak Varma (31 off 25) stitched together a 51-run stand to stabilize Mumbai’s innings. However, Noor turned the tide in the 11th over, with MS Dhoni producing a lightning-fast stumping to remove the MI stand-in skipper. The veteran wicketkeeper showed he remains as sharp as ever, whipping off the bails before Suryakumar could complete his bat swing.
With Hardik Pandya unavailable due to an over-rate suspension, Suryakumar led the side but struggled to see off Chennai’s spin threat.
Noor struck twice in the 13th over, dismissing Tilak with a deceptive googly just two balls after sending back debutant Robin Minz. He then bowled Naman Dhir, reducing Mumbai to a precarious position with more than half their side back in the hut before reaching 100.
Former CSK pacer Deepak Chahar provided a late push for Mumbai with an unbeaten 28 off 15 balls. His cameo, along with lower-order contributions, helped MI reach 155/9 at the end of 20 overs.
Dubbed the IPL’s El Clásico, the clash between the two five-time title winners, follows Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals earlier in the day.
For the hosts, Ahmad, Australian pacer Nathan Ellis, and Indian left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed have made their CSK debuts, while veteran spinner Ashwin donned the yellow jersey again for the first time since 2015.
For Mumbai, Rickelton, Minz and Satyanarayana Raju have made their IPL debuts, while Will Jacks (formerly with RCB) and Mitchell Santner (formerly with CSK) feature for the first time in Mumbai colours.
For CSK, MS Dhoni will be the cynosure of all eyes once again, having remained with the team since the inception of the IPL in 2008.
On the other hand, the absence of India bowling spearhead Bumrah could be acutely felt in the MI ranks as the right-arm pacer remains on a comeback trail from a back-related issue which has kept him sidelined so far this year.
Bumrah is expected to miss the initial stages of this IPL and his absence will leave MI without their lethal weapon in the death overs, presenting the management with a headache to work with other options and strategies.
MI will also be without regular skipper Pandya for this clash as the India all-rounder serves a one-match ban for the team's slow over-rate in their final league match last year.
The CSK-MI rivalry has produced some of the IPL’s most iconic battles—Malinga vs Dhoni, Bravo vs Rohit, Tendulkar, Raina, Jadeja, Pandya. As both teams look to start their campaigns on a strong note, another fierce contest awaits.
Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju.