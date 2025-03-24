IPL 2025| DC vs LSG: Ashutosh's late blitz powers Capitals to thrilling win over Super Giants

Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma, brought in as DC’s impact sub, attempted to rebuild the chase. The pair put on a crucial 48-run stand before Stubbs fell for 34 in the 13th over, leaving Delhi in trouble at 113/6.

But the momentum shifted when debutant all-rounder Vipraj Nigam joined Ashutosh. The duo added 50 off just 19 balls, with Nigam injecting fresh energy into the chase with a blistering 15-ball 39. His departure in the 17th over, dismissed by Rathi, left DC at 168/7, still needing 42 from 18 balls.

Ashutosh took charge from there, reaching his fifty in 28 balls. He launched a decisive attack on Bishnoi in the 18th over and Prince Yadav in the 19th, bringing the equation down to 6 to win in the nerve-wracking final over.

The all-rounder held his nerve, sealing the win in style with a six off Shahbaz Ahmed. He remained unbeaten on 66 off 31 balls, orchestrating one of the most dramatic chases in IPL history.

Marsh, Pooran Run Riot for LSG

Marsh set the tone early, powering LSG to 64/1 in the powerplay. Opening alongside South African Aiden Markram, the Austrailan all-rounder attacked from the outset.

While, Markram fell for 15 to Nigam in the 5th over, Marsh raced to a 21-ball half-century, smashing a towering six off Nigam in the 7th over. He was joined by Pooran, who wasted no time, hammering three sixes off the young spinner in the same over.

The pair added 87 runs in just 49 balls before Marsh’s onslaught ended at 72 off 36 deliveries, caught in the deep off Mukesh Kumar in the 12th over.

Pooran then unleashed a brutal assault in the 13th over, smashing Stubbs for four consecutive sixes and a boundary, reaching his fifty in 24 balls.