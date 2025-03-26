IPL 2025| RR vs KKR: Kolkata cruise to 8-wicket win as de Kock’s 97, bowlers outclass Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cruised to an 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL clash in Guwahati on Wednesday after wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 97 guided them to a successful chase of 152 on a tricky Barsapara surface.

Asked to bat first by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, the Royals got off to a solid start but faltered to 151/9 as Kolkata’s bowlers took control. Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali set the tone after the powerplay before the pacers tightened the screws, striking at regular intervals to stifle any momentum RR tried to build.

Chasing 152, Moeen Ali, stepping in for the injured Sunil Narine, opened alongside Quinton de Kock as the duo navigated the powerplay cautiously. de Kock took charge, finding the gaps with ease, while Moeen struggled to get going, managing just 5 off 12 balls.

Just as KKR looked set for a smooth chase, disaster struck off the first ball after the powerplay. A miscommunication between the openers saw Moeen stranded mid-pitch, as RR pounced to complete a sharp run-out, breaking the stand at 40/1.

Skipper Rahane stepped in to steady the innings as de Kock kept the scoreboard ticking, but his stay was short-lived. He departed for a 15-ball 18, caught at square leg off Wanindu Hasaranga in the 11th over.

At 70/2, impact sub Angkrish Raghuvanshi joined de Kock, and from there, KKR never looked back.

The South African methodically dismantled the Royals' attack, finishing unbeaten on 97 off 61 balls, laced with 8 fours and 6 sixes. Raghuvanshi provided steady support at the other end, remaining not out on 18, as the duo stitched an 81-run stand to seal KKR’s first win of the tournament.