A huge challenge for RCB to go to Chepauk, they need to adjust team composition: Shane Watson

CHENNAI: Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson said Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have to tweak their team composition to suit the demands of the Chepauk pitch in their second IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here on Friday.

The Royal Challengers are coming off a fine win over Kolkata Knight Riders, but Watson believes that they will face a bigger challenge against Chennai.

"It's going to be a huge challenge for RCB to go to Chepauk, especially given the quality of bowlers CSK have at their disposal. RCB will likely need to adjust their team composition to counter CSK's strengths. But make no mistake -- Chepauk is a fortress," said Watson, a JioStar expert.

Watson, who played for both CSK and RCB in his IPL career, cited the presence of quality spinners in Chennai's ranks as primary reason for their dominance at their home venue.

"CSK's entire setup is built around excelling in Chennai. Just look at the three spinners who bowled brilliantly in their opening game against MI -- Ashwin, Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad. They are going to be a real handful on that surface.