IPL 2025| SRH vs LSG: Super Giants turn tables on Sunrisers with clinical 5-wicket win

Shardul halts the sunrise

SRH began their innings with trademark aggression despite early setbacks after LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field, immediately testing the explosive opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

However, their bid for a flying start was cut short in the third over when Shardul removed Abhishek for six, caught at square leg. He struck again on the next delivery, dismissing Ishan Kishan—centurion from the previous game—for a first-ball duck, edging behind to Pant.

Head, unfazed by the early blows, kept up the attack and found support from Nitish Reddy. The pair steered SRH past 50 in just 29 balls, maintaining the team’s aggressive approach despite the setbacks.

LSG had a chance to pull things back in the final over of the powerplay, but Head was handed two reprieves off Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling—first by Nicholas Pooran in the deep, and then by Bishnoi himself four balls later.

The missed opportunities gave SRH a much-needed breather as they cruised to 62/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Head’s knock came to an end in the 8th over as Prince Yadav shattered his stumps while he attempted a big hit, bringing his 28-ball 47 to a close.

Heinrich Klaasen joined Reddy in the middle as the duo looked to maintain the momentum, bringing up SRH’s 100 in the 11th over.

Just as the South African looked to accelerate, his innings was cut short in bizarre fashion. Attempting a drive off Prince Yadav, Reddy saw the bowler get a hand on the ball, which ricocheted onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end, catching Klaasen out of his crease. His unusual dismissal ended a promising 26-run knock off 17 balls.

Aniket Verma joined Reddy in the middle as the scoring rate began to dip. With pressure mounting, Reddy attempted to take on Ravi Bishnoi but missed his shot, seeing his stumps rattled. His 28-ball 32 came to an end in the 15th over.

Aniket took matters into his own hands, launching consecutive sixes off Bishnoi in the 15th over before following up with two more off Digvesh Rathi in the 16th. However, in his bid to accelerate, he went for one shot too many, skying a delivery straight to the deep off Rathi’s bowling, bringing his explosive 13-ball 36 cameo to an end.

LSG continued to tilt the momentum in their favour in the 17th over as Abhinav Manohar perished for just two runs while attempting to clear the ropes, finding the fielder in the deep and handing Shardul his third wicket of the game.

SRH found themselves at 156/7 as skipper Pat Cummins joined Simarjeet Singh at the crease. With Lucknow making regular inroads, Cummins counterattacked, smashing back-to-back sixes off Shardul Thakur in the 17th over as SRH aimed to cross the 200-run mark once again.

He continued his assault in the next over, dispatching Avesh Khan for a third consecutive six off his first three deliveries faced. However, his fiery cameo was cut short when he attempted to score off a wide yorker, only to find short third, walking back for 18 off 4 deliveries.

The score was 176/8, but runs dried up as wickets kept falling in the death overs. Shardul claimed his fourth, removing Mohammed Shami, before Harshal Patel and Simarjeet pushed SRH to 190/9 in 20 overs.