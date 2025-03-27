It is fine for now but all-rounders could lose out at some stage: Glenn Phillips on 'Impact Player' rule in IPL

NEW DELHI: The Impact Player rule in the IPL is working at the moment but it could pose issues for the development of all-rounders at some stage, reckons New Zealand and Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips.

The rule has divided opinions but the BCCI has extended it to at least the 2027 edition.

It essentially gives teams the license to go hard from ball one with the cushion of an extra batter in the form of an Impact Player. Similarly, teams can also bring in a specialist bowler instead of an all-rounder.

"I'm neither here nor there for it. It definitely allows a lineup to do different things. But I do feel like there could be an issue at some stage with all-rounders losing out and not being so prevalent, which then obviously has an impact on international games, international T20s, international one days," the Blackcaps cricketer told PTI.

"So for now, it's a great entertaining brand of cricket. But I think what the IPL has done really well is change the rules to what the environment is going through. So, obviously, the impact player rule is working at the moment, but then they could very well have another rule that comes in and go off with the impact player rule and bring another entertainment element into the game," said Phillips, arguably the best fielder in the modern game.

Last season, Rohit Sharma said he was not a fan of the impact player as it hinders the growth of Indian all-rounders.