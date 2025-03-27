Kohli wants to improve, raise the bar: RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik

CHENNAI: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli -- two of the most popular cricketers on the planet will take centrestage at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. It's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the stage is set for another cracker on Friday.

The five-time champions CSK got off to a positive start in this season's IPL as they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) at home by six wickets. The RCB too are coming into this clash on the back of a creditable seven-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). CSK coach Stephen Fleming did not reveal the team combination for the RCB game. When questioned whether he would tinker with the squad to counter Virat Kohli and Co he said: ''We got a couple of other options that we are looking at.''

Rahul Tripathi came opening against Mumbai and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad came one drop. ''Most of our decisions (batting order) are collective, the captain (Ruturaj) has a big say. So nothing is done in isolation and it's not a quick plan. Pathirana is progressing nicely,'' was all Fleming revealed.

The wickets, as usual, might aid spin. Rachin Ravindra after the Mumbai Indians victory had said that if the surface suits spin, CSK may play three spinners at home. ''Yeah, I think (three spinner formula) so. You look at the dynamic nature of all three of them. You know, Ash, who can spin the ball both ways. Noor, who can spin the ball both ways. And Jadeja is so consistent. So, you've got guys who can bowl to the left and right-handers. And we've got other options too. On the bench too. And I guess I can roll some of the time off these two. Nah, we've got a good spin depth. And even our seamers as well. So, it seems like the balance of the team is nice,'' said Rachin.

Team combination apart CSK are untouchable at home given the composition of the side. On the other hand, RCB played flawless cricket in their tournament opener, where they defeated KKR.

The likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Patidar will look to steer the batting. Josh Hazlewood will spearhead RCB's attack against his former franchise, with the likes of Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, and Krunal Pandya chipping in with the ball. Krunal Pandya is the only experienced spinner in RCB ranks and this is where CSK might have an edge. RCB mainstay Virat Kohli had a long stint at the nets in Chepauk on Thursday. Kohli has a history of being vulnerable against quality spin. In fact, the quality of spinners that CSK could pose a lot of problems.