Kohli wants to improve, raise the bar: RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik
CHENNAI: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli -- two of the most popular cricketers on the planet will take centrestage at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. It's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the stage is set for another cracker on Friday.
The five-time champions CSK got off to a positive start in this season's IPL as they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) at home by six wickets. The RCB too are coming into this clash on the back of a creditable seven-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). CSK coach Stephen Fleming did not reveal the team combination for the RCB game. When questioned whether he would tinker with the squad to counter Virat Kohli and Co he said: ''We got a couple of other options that we are looking at.''
Rahul Tripathi came opening against Mumbai and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad came one drop. ''Most of our decisions (batting order) are collective, the captain (Ruturaj) has a big say. So nothing is done in isolation and it's not a quick plan. Pathirana is progressing nicely,'' was all Fleming revealed.
The wickets, as usual, might aid spin. Rachin Ravindra after the Mumbai Indians victory had said that if the surface suits spin, CSK may play three spinners at home. ''Yeah, I think (three spinner formula) so. You look at the dynamic nature of all three of them. You know, Ash, who can spin the ball both ways. Noor, who can spin the ball both ways. And Jadeja is so consistent. So, you've got guys who can bowl to the left and right-handers. And we've got other options too. On the bench too. And I guess I can roll some of the time off these two. Nah, we've got a good spin depth. And even our seamers as well. So, it seems like the balance of the team is nice,'' said Rachin.
Team combination apart CSK are untouchable at home given the composition of the side. On the other hand, RCB played flawless cricket in their tournament opener, where they defeated KKR.
The likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Patidar will look to steer the batting. Josh Hazlewood will spearhead RCB's attack against his former franchise, with the likes of Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, and Krunal Pandya chipping in with the ball. Krunal Pandya is the only experienced spinner in RCB ranks and this is where CSK might have an edge. RCB mainstay Virat Kohli had a long stint at the nets in Chepauk on Thursday. Kohli has a history of being vulnerable against quality spin. In fact, the quality of spinners that CSK could pose a lot of problems.
However Dinesh Karthik, RCB mentor downplayed the spin threat to his team and Kohli in particular.
''I don't think there is any problem. We have played one match, a completely new side to what we had last year. One of the strengths, I believe, is the way we play spin. And as this tournament unfolds, you will see it happen,'' said Karthik.
''CSK have three good spinners, no doubt about it. We also have very good batters, competent batsmen who we trust. And purely, one of the reasons why we picked them is how well they play spin,'' added the former India wicketkeeper batter.
To a question whether the RCB team management worked in particular with Kohli to counter spin, Dinesh Karthik insisted that the former India captain was a class player who wants to raise the bar. ''I think he (Virat Kohli) is coming off some serious runs in Champions Trophy. He has batted well in recent past against spin, especially in white ball cricket. So, I don't want to go too deep into stats. I am not very aware. But if I remember, in the World Cup finals, he got runs when it mattered. And apart from that, in the Champions Trophy, he had a good tournament, second highest run getter,'' said Karthik.
''And that doesn't come without playing on spin. Because in Dubai, as you all know how well it helped the spinners, he was very aware. So, I believe right now, he is batting as well as he has ever done. And you speak to him even today, just now as I came out. He wanted to work on one more shot. I am thinking at this point of time, to work on one more shot, tells you the hunger that he has in his mindset. He wants to just improve and keep raising the bar. So, he is a special player. And at this point of time, the way I see it, he is batting as confidently and as well as he has ever done in IPL,'' added the former Tamil Nadu captain.