‘Vignesh a born player’: Sharif on cloud nine after childhood friend’s sensational IPL debut

MALAPPURAM: The festival season of Ramadan has come early for Muhammed Sharif. As the news of his childhood friend Vignesh Puthur’s stunning IPL debut spread, he couldn’t hold back his pride.

“I have no doubt he will continue to conquer heights. he has a born player in him,” Sharif said, his voice filled with emotion.

Sharif and Vignesh, or Kannan, as he is fondly called, grew up together in the narrow lanes of Kunnappally in Perinthalmanna, where their biggest joy was a cricket match played on dusty streets.

“We were just children, playing near our houses and dreaming big. even back then, Kannan had magic in his fingers, ” h e recalled.

Sharif — now a khatib at the Darus Salam Mosque in Kuzhippuram, Kottakkal -- was the first to recognise his friend’s extraordinary bowling talent.

“I was training under coach P G Vijayakumar and saw how effortlessly he spun the ball with his left ring finger. he was better than all of us despite never having trained formally,” he said.

Determined to help his friend, Sharif convinced Vignesh’s parents and took him to the coaching camp.

“I spoke to his parents and took him to training. We practised together for a couple of years. Later, I chose a different path while he pursued the game with full dedication,” he recalled.