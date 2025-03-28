IPL 2025 | RCB vs CSK: RCB end 17-year Chepauk curse with dominant 50-run victory over CSK

RCB set up a strong total with Rajat Patidar’s half-century

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, RCB made an aggressive start. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli provided a brisk opening stand, with Salt smashing 32 off just 16 balls.

However, CSK found their first breakthrough in the fifth over when Noor Ahmad deceived Salt with a sharp googly, leading to a lightning-fast stumping by MS Dhoni.

Devdutt Padikkal followed soon after in the seventh over, caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad off Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli, who entered the match needing 58 runs to become the first Indian cricketer to reach 13,000 T20 runs, struggled to accelerate and was eventually caught by Rachin Ravindra at deep midwicket off Noor Ahmad for 31 off 30 balls.

At 119/3 after 13 overs, RCB appeared on track for a 200+ total, but Liam Livingstone was bowled by Noor Ahmad in the 15th over, shifting momentum slightly in CSK’s favor. Rajat Patidar kept the innings together, playing a valuable knock of 50 off 30 balls before falling in the 18th over.

Matheesha Pathirana and Sam Curran were effective in the death overs, restricting RCB’s big hitters and ensuring that the visitors didn’t breach the 200-run mark. Despite their efforts, RCB still posted an imposing 196/7 in their 20 overs, with Noor Ahmad emerging as CSK’s standout bowler, finishing with 3/29 in four overs.