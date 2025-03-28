IPL 2025 | RCB vs CSK: RCB end 17-year Chepauk curse with dominant 50-run victory over CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally broke their long-standing jinx at MA Chidambaram Stadium, securing a commanding 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings. RCB, who had not won at Chepauk since the inaugural season in 2008, produced a clinical performance with both bat and ball to outclass the defending champions.
Despite the presence of MS Dhoni at the crease in the final overs, CSK could only manage 146/8 in 20 overs, falling well short of the 197-run target.
Brief Scores:
RCB: 196/7 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 50, Phil Salt 32, Noor Ahmad 3/29)
CSK: 146/8 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 41, Shivam Dube 32, Josh Hazlewood 2/19)
RCB won by 50 runs.
RCB set up a strong total with Rajat Patidar’s half-century
After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, RCB made an aggressive start. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli provided a brisk opening stand, with Salt smashing 32 off just 16 balls.
However, CSK found their first breakthrough in the fifth over when Noor Ahmad deceived Salt with a sharp googly, leading to a lightning-fast stumping by MS Dhoni.
Devdutt Padikkal followed soon after in the seventh over, caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad off Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli, who entered the match needing 58 runs to become the first Indian cricketer to reach 13,000 T20 runs, struggled to accelerate and was eventually caught by Rachin Ravindra at deep midwicket off Noor Ahmad for 31 off 30 balls.
At 119/3 after 13 overs, RCB appeared on track for a 200+ total, but Liam Livingstone was bowled by Noor Ahmad in the 15th over, shifting momentum slightly in CSK’s favor. Rajat Patidar kept the innings together, playing a valuable knock of 50 off 30 balls before falling in the 18th over.
Matheesha Pathirana and Sam Curran were effective in the death overs, restricting RCB’s big hitters and ensuring that the visitors didn’t breach the 200-run mark. Despite their efforts, RCB still posted an imposing 196/7 in their 20 overs, with Noor Ahmad emerging as CSK’s standout bowler, finishing with 3/29 in four overs.
CSK collapse under pressure as RCB bowlers dominate
Chasing 197, CSK needed a solid start, but RCB’s bowlers completely dismantled their top order. Josh Hazlewood struck in the second over, removing Rahul Tripathi, who mistimed a pull shot straight to short mid-wicket. In his very next over, he delivered another major blow, dismissing CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar then compounded CSK’s woes by removing Deepak Hooda in the fifth over. RCB initially appealed for a caught-behind dismissal, but the on-field umpire remained unconvinced.
Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma and Virat Kohli were adamant that there was an edge, leading to a successful review that confirmed the faint nick. Hooda had to depart for just 4 off 9 balls, and at the end of the powerplay, CSK were reeling at 30/3, their lowest powerplay score this season.
Things went from bad to worse when Liam Livingstone dismissed Sam Curran in the eighth over. The left-hander, attempting to break free, skied a mistimed shot to Krunal Pandya at long-on. With the scoreboard reading 52/4, CSK were in desperate need of a partnership.
Rachin Ravindra, however, gave the home fans some hope. The left-hander played an aggressive knock, scoring 41 off 31 balls and keeping CSK’s chase alive. But just when it seemed like he could take the game deep, Yash Dayal delivered the killer blow in the 13th over.
Ravindra attempted to force a full delivery through the leg side but only managed an inside edge that ricocheted onto the stumps, sending him back to the pavilion.
MS Dhoni’s arrival brings roars, but RCB close out the game
With Ravindra dismissed and CSK needing a miracle, Ravichandran Ashwin fell in the 16th over to Liam Livingstone. His departure paved the way for MS Dhoni to enter the crease, sparking thunderous applause from the Chepauk crowd.
However, even the presence of the CSK legend couldn’t alter the course of the game, as the required run rate had soared to 24 per over with 96 runs needed off 24 balls.
Shivam Dube, CSK’s last hope for a turnaround, struggled to get going under pressure. RCB’s bowlers executed their plans perfectly, maintaining tight lines and ensuring that big shots were difficult to come by.
Dhoni, despite his best efforts, couldn’t pull off another trademark last-over miracle. CSK finished at 146/8 in their 20 overs, losing by 50 runs.
A historic win for RCB at Chepauk
With this emphatic 50-run victory, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their 17-year drought at Chepauk, securing their first win at the venue since 2008.
Josh Hazlewood (2/19) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/23) led the attack brilliantly, while Liam Livingstone and Yash Dayal picked up crucial wickets. The bowlers ensured that CSK never gained momentum, and the early breakthroughs sealed the game in RCB’s favor.
For CSK, it was a night to forget. Their chase never found stability, and their middle-order batters failed to make an impact. Rachin Ravindra’s 41 off 31 was the lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing batting performance.
A historic win for RCB, a rare off-day for CSK at home, and a statement performance from Rajat Patidar and the RCB bowling attack. With this 50-run victory, RCB have not only broken a 17-year-old record but have also sent a strong message to the rest of the league.