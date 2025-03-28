RCB vs CSK | Playing against Virat Kohli makes the clash even more exciting: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwas is one excited chappie.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper, speaking exclusively on JioStar’s Star Nahi Far initiative, shared his excitement about facing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and squaring up against Virat Kohli, in particular.

The two teams are clashing against each other in Chennai on Friday.

"I'm really looking forward to playing against RCB, especially with Rajat (Patidar) taking over as captain. When I heard that Rajat was captaining RCB, I sent him a message and wished him good luck. We've been friends for a long time and know each other well. RCB has always been a strong team and has consistently performed well every year," Gaikwad said.

He then went on to talk about why the match was all the more special.

"Whenever Virat Kohli is on the opposition side, the clash becomes even more exciting. He has been performing consistently for RCB and the country for years. Matches against RCB are always intense, and after facing Mumbai Indians, this is the clash we look forward to," the CSK captain observed.