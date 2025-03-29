All India players who competed in last three ICC events, deserve respect: Rohit

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma says the Indian team has endured cricket's vicissitudes in the last nine months but it waged a collective battle to achieve success and every member of the side that competed in the last three ICC tournaments deserves "respect".

In their last three ICC limited-overs tournaments, India have lost only one out of 24 matches, with the defeat coming against Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

The Indian team recently won the ICC Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup at home last year. In between India lost a rare home Test series against New Zealand and away in Australia.

Reflecting on his remarkable tenure as India captain, Rohit said: "Look at what this team has achieved in this big three tournaments. After playing the tournament like that and getting defeated only once and that too in a final (2023 ODI World Cup)."

"But imagine if we had won that as well to go undefeated in three ICC tournaments is crazy, never heard of but I will take this, 23 wins in 24 games is unheard of. It looks very nice from the outside but the team has gone through a lot of ups and downs. We had some really tough times as well but that is when you got to celebrate. If you do things like this you got to celebrate. I feel all the people who played these three tournaments, they deserve respect," Rohit said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their 'X' page.