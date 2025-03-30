IPL 2025: Guwahati turns yellow for Dhoni, but Royals have last laugh

GUWAHATI: DHONI! DHONI! CSK! CSK! The chants never ceased the entire time. Right from the gates were opened and until the last bunch of crowd stepped out. Guwahati is the adopted home of Rajasthan Royals for the last three years. It is considered their stronghold and the place where RR’s biggest local connect Riyan Parag is from.

However, on a rather warm March Sunday, all the streets leading to the stadium were milling with fans, all clad in yellow with only one number and name written on the back – 7 and DHONI. The former captain of India and Chennai Super Kings has shown why he is one of the greatest crowd-pullers in Indian cricket. Every corner of the Assam Cricket Association stadium in Barsapara was dressed in yellow. The pink of the Royals was pale dots in between a sea of yellow. In short it was more #Whistlepodu than Halla Bol.

Dhoni had not played in this centre for a while. He was here in the first international cricket this venue had hosted in 2017. The match was against the New Zealand, a T20 affair followed by a one-dayer against West Indies in 2018. The 23-year-old Riyan was in his teens then.

Many summers have passed since. In the last three years after RR made Guwahati their home, CSK never visited this venue. And the crowd was not going to miss this opportunity. Dhoni has transcended beyond cricket, the game. For most fans his place is among the immortals.