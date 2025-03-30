Want to see how bowlers respond in IPL 2025 after last season: Ex-RCB director of cricket Hesson

CHENNAI: When England went about rewriting the rules of 50-over cricket after the 2015 World Cup, there was oft-asked question. Would the arms race among batters in ODIs lead to a team breaching 500? Over the next 10 years, teams have tried but 500 has remained the unconquerable mountain in the 50-over format.

Similarly, in T20s, 300 has remained untouchable. Well, almost. Two teams have zoomed past 300 in the last year (Baroda against Sikkim and Zimbabwe versus Nepal). With the Indian Premier League (IPL) season in full swing, will there be a 300 on the cards? It seems to be the one question that seems to be on a lot of lips. Not without reason. In 2024, batters had an agenda-setting season.

Eight of the 10 highest innings totals in IPL history came in 2024. On flat decks and smallish grounds, the bowlers were on a hiding to nothing. It's why Mike Hesson, former director of cricket at Royal Challengers Bengaluru for four years from 2019, is looking to observe how the bowlers respond in the 18th edition of the IPL. The Kiwi, who runs the 'Coach Hesson' YouTube channel, also spoke about why being a T20 captain is the hardest gig in the game today, the prevalence of data and why the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are right to impose sanctions on players pulling out after getting a bid. Excerpts from an interview...

On your reading of the league this year

There are six sides after the mega auction that are pretty well set. Some sides have far better options than others. I fully expect us to have a pretty even IPL. Traditionally, heading into the last week or two, a majority of the teams will still be on the hunt. I'm not sure it will be quite that type this year.

On the rise of super coaches in the game today

The game moves so quickly. Every decision has an impact so the work the coaches have to do away from games is significantly more than it has ever been because you are always trying to find those small advantages. I still believe strongly that on the field, the captain is the person who has to run the ship and the coach can offer some perspective where appropriate but I still believe the big part of the coach's job is to enhance the captain and the leadership group to make good decisions on the park.

On the changing nature of captains in T20s

A captain in T20 is the toughest job in the game, for sure. In the other formats, you have got a longer time to make decisions. Here, you have got to be ahead of the game at all times. One-two-three balls, there could be a shift in tactics... if you wait for an over, the game's gone. So you have got to be able to think on your feet, be aware of all the match-ups, how that might be adjusted depending on the conditions. There's so many decisions you make in a short space of time. You won't get away with the game anymore unless you are savvy and are tactically aware. It can be a pretty horrible place to be if you are out there and you are getting taken down by a couple of batters and you don't have all of your defensive plans in place in terms of bowling options and in terms of field setting... if you don't have all that planned in advance and be able to really think on your feet and adjust to conditions, you will be exposed.