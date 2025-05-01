Glenn Maxwell likely out of IPL due to finger fracture, Punjab Kings hunt for replacement

Punjab Kings suffered a major blow as Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is likely to miss the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season due to a fractured finger.

Maxwell sustained the injury during a training session before Punjab’s previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, which was later washed out. He did play that game but was dismissed for just 7 runs, continuing his poor form this season.

The extent of the injury worsened, and scans later confirmed a fracture. “Unfortunately, Maxi's broken his finger... I think it's likely he's out for the tournament,” said his teammate and fellow Australian Marcus Stoinis in an interview with Jiostar.

In their recent match against Chennai Super Kings, which Punjab won by four wickets, Maxwell was replaced by Suryansh Shedge.

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting confirmed the team is actively searching for a replacement, but noted that options are limited. “We will be signing some replacements at some stage. We’ve got until our 12th game,” Ponting said in the post-match press conference.

Ponting added that the team is considering players already in the squad, such as Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, and Xavier Bartlett. “It depends on the conditions. In Dharamsala, where the ball might swing and bounce more, Bartlett might come back into the picture,” he explained.

With few high-quality overseas replacements available due to other ongoing leagues, Ponting said the team is also scouting Indian talent. “We’ve had a couple of young players train with us, and they’ll travel with us to Dharamsala. They could even end up with a Punjab contract soon,” he added.

Punjab Kings must finalize any replacements before their 12th game of the season.