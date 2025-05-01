IPL

PBKS captain Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets to eliminate the five-time champions from the play-off race here on Wednesday.
Punjab Kings Harpreet Brar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of CSKs Ravindra Jadeja during an IPL 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings on April 30, 2025.
Punjab Kings Harpreet Brar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of CSKs Ravindra Jadeja during an IPL 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings on April 30, 2025.(Photo |PTI)
CHENNAI: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined Rs12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during his team's win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League here.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 12 Lakh," an IPL media advisory stated on Thursday.

Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh scored fluent fifties after Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick as Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets to eliminate the five-time champions from the play-off race here on Wednesday.

