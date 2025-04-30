IPL 2025 | Punjab Kings win toss; opts to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings, currently at the bottom of the points table, are desperate to revive their faltering campaign as they host the Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Following a disappointing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing, CSK finds itself under mounting pressure to pick up crucial points and regain lost momentum.

Worryingly for the home side, they have now suffered four consecutive losses at Chepauk — a slump not seen since the 2008–2010 period — raising concerns about their once-formidable home advantage.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings come into this fixture on the back of a hard-fought draw against the Kolkata Knight Riders due to rain. Sitting at 5th place on the table, PBKS will be keen to solidify their playoff contention with a strong performance against the struggling Super Kings.

With both teams having much to play for, fans can expect a competitive clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Playing XIs

CSK XI: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh