His hunger, desire for the game has not changed over years: Eoin Morgan on Virat Kohli's significance in RCB's playoff push

JioStar expert Eoin Morgan addressed the media ahead of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match, weighing in on RCB’s playoff push, Virat Kohli’s relentless intensity, and the emergence of India’s Gen Bold stars in TATA IPL 2025.
Morgan praised Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their aggressive approach and momentum-building performances in the lead-up to the TATA IPL 2025 playoffs. He highlighted the impact of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli at the top of the order, noting their intent set the tone for the rest of the batting lineup.
“One of the things I’ve really enjoyed watching this year is Phil Salt at the top of the order, along with Virat Kohli — the way they’ve gone about their business,” he said. While acknowledging Salt’s recent absence and Jacob’s inclusion, Morgan credited the early aggression for helping RCB maintain a strong mindset through the middle overs.
He emphasised that it wasn’t just about run volume but the way the team built momentum, particularly in away games before clinching a home win at Chinnaswamy. Morgan also singled out Josh Hazlewood’s contributions, calling him “one of the best Test bowlers in the world” who has evolved into a formidable T20 performer, as he previously demonstrated for CSK in 2021.
“If you’re an RCB fan, you have a lot to cheer about — especially with the kind of cricket they’re playing heading into the playoffs,” Morgan added.
Reflecting on Virat Kohli’s enduring presence in the IPL, the JioStar expert recalled how the RCB star began as a young, aspiring talent in 2010, surrounded by a star-studded lineup featuring legends like Jacques Kallis, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Dale Steyn, Mark Boucher, and Kevin Pietersen.
“What hasn’t changed over all these years is the hunger, desire, and intensity he brings to every game,” Morgan noted, emphasising Kohli’s consistency in maintaining his competitive edge. He praised Kohli for channelling that intensity effectively, which, he said, is what defines him as a player.
“Watching him turn up time and again, and seeing how much he visibly wants to win for his team — it’s great entertainment, and great sport,” Morgan added.
Morgan lauded the IPL for continuing to serve as a powerful platform for young talent, calling it one of the tournament’s standout features over the years.
“I absolutely love it,” he said, highlighting how the league propels players—sometimes with only school or regional cricket experience—into the national spotlight. “These days, you don’t even need to have played state cricket... that pathway to stardom still exists,” he added.
Morgan pointed out that with the global rise of T20 leagues, domestic tournaments like the IPL can now feature stars as prominent as those in international teams. “The IPL continues to offer massive opportunities for young players to make their mark early in their careers,” he said.
