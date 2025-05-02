IPL 2025 | Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in a high-stakes encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, SRH will be desperate to end their losing streak and stay alive in the tournament.

“We’ll bowl first. It looks like a dry wicket, and chasing under lights could be easier. We’ve spoken a lot about bouncing back strong. The boys are pumped,” Cummins said at the toss.

Gujarat Titans will open the batting with their consistent pair, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, as they aim to bounce back after a disappointing defeat in their previous outing.

GT were stunned by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi in their last match and will be eager to return to winning ways to push themselves into the top two on the points table.

SRH have never won a game at this venue, and the pressure will be firmly on their senior bowlers, especially Mohammed Shami, who will open the bowling. With a poor season so far, this match could be pivotal in defining his tournament impact.

Gujarat Titans have made one key change, Washington Sundar makes the XI and is expected to contribute with both bat and ball. Either Arshad Khan or Ishant Sharma will likely be used as the Impact Player depending on the innings situation.

GT vs SRH promises to be a thriller, with both teams eyeing critical points, GT to solidify a top-two finish and SRH to stay in the hunt.