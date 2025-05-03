Would like to finish on top: Gujarat Titans assistant coach

CHENNAI: Gujarat Titans assistant coach Aashish Kapoor is pleased with the way his team has been playing. The last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad was another stellar performance when his team beat the Pat Cummins-led side handsomely to reach the second spot (before Saturday's RCB vs CSK match) on the points table of the Indian Premier League.

The former India spinner and former chairman of the national junior selection committee feels it is teamwork that has helped his side become a potent unit. "Very pleased with how our players played against Hyderabad and won the game. It was teamwork that led us to win the match," said Aashish Kapoor in an exclusive chat with The New Indian Express.

Set a target of 225 for a victory on Friday, Hyderabad started off well with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma but once the opening stand was broken, Gujarat bowlers slowly picked up wickets at regular intervals to help their team earn two crucial points.

"We were always confident of a good show by our bowlers. There is no turning point as such in T20. The first six overs are always important. For us what was important was to break the opening stand (Head-Sharma). Once we did that our bowlers slowly plotted one dismissal after another and did not allow Hyderabad to comeback into the game," said Kapoor.

One of the main reasons for Gujarat's success is that their top-order comprising the likes of B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Butter has been clicking in each and every game. "The trio has been absolutely brilliant. They compliment each other well, take it as a responsibility and ensure that they fire as a unit. They have found ways to adapt to different conditions and focused on contributing for the team," said Kapoor.

The fact that they have a left-right combination at the top in Sudharsan and Gill has also helped their cause. "Yes, may be the left-right is working well. But for us (support staff) is to ensure that whoever bats at the top must use the powerplay field restrictions and put runs on the board,'' he said.

Some former players have criticized that Gujarat is too dependent upon their top-order and that the middle order is not getting enough game.

''What do they want us to do? Should we retire the top-order (top three)? We are happy that they are clicking as a unit and confident that they will continue to do so. The middle-order is just getting a few balls to play and making the most of it for the team. We (support staff) prepare all the players keeping in mind the opposition. So there is nothing to worry. Our batting coach Parthiv Patel is doing an excellent job and fine-tuning the players keeping in mind our requirement," said Kapoor. "If you see Mumbai, their top-order is doing well in particular and thus they are winning games. So runs from the top order is very important," he added.

Some critics have insisted that Gujarat's bowling needs to be top notch like their batting as they vie for a playoff berth. "I don't agree. We have a brilliant attack. With Mohammed Siraj, Ishant (Sharma), Prasidh (Krishna), Coetzee (Gerald), Rashid (Khan), R Sai Kishore, Washy (Washington Sundar), we have perhaps one of the best attacks in the IPL. Siraj and Prasidh have been outstanding. Plus, we have a world class spinner in Rashid, So our attack is second to none. Our team ticks all the boxes," Kapoor noted.

Now Gujarat's aim will be to win the remaining games and reach the top.

"We would like to top the table and go into the playoffs. Topping the table has its own advantages and we are looking forward to it," he said. Former India captain and chief coach Ravi Shastri has been batting for Sudharsan's inclusion into the Test team for the tour of England which starts in June this year.

"Hundred per cent. I agree with Ravi and Sudharsan must be included in the Indian team for England. He has got the skill sets to adapt to any format. He has done well in red ball cricket and has been part of India A. After that he is doing well in white ball too. Plus the main thing is that he is in red hot form, so I would bat for him for the Test series in England," he said. During his stint as a chairman of the national junior selection committee, Kapoor has watched many emerging talent and cautions Vaibhav Suryavanshi to use the IPL to learn, improve his skillset and not get carried away.

"No doubt he (Suryavanshi) is talented. He is only 14 years old and he still has to go a long way. He needs to learn, adapt and constantly try and keep improving his game. He will get to play some quality bowling in the future and that's how one improves his game," opined Kapoor, insisting that the kid has a tough road ahead.