IPL 2025 | Prabhsimran Singh anchors Punjab's innings after key wickets fall

Prabhsimran Singh kept the scoreboard ticking as Punjab navigated the loss of three key batters, including skipper Shreyas Iyer, to reach 144/3 after 14 overs.
Batting at a strike rate of 153, Prabhsimran played a composed yet aggressive knock, scoring 52 off 34 balls. He built a vital partnership with Iyer that took Punjab to 122/2 in 12 overs.
However, the stand was broken by Digvesh Singh, who struck with just his second delivery. His carrom ball on the off stump tempted Iyer into an attempted lofted shot over mid-off, but the ball caught the top edge and sailed into the hands of Mayank Yadav for a simple catch. Iyer departed for a brisk 45 off 25 deliveries.
Josh Inglis fell soon after to a clever back-of-a-length delivery from Akash Singh. Mistiming a pull shot, Inglis sent the ball to David Miller at deep midwicket, who held on just inside the boundary. He was dismissed for 30 off 14 balls.
Akash Singh struck again, removing Arya with a well-directed delivery that found Mayank Yadav at deep point, who completed a straightforward catch.
With Prabhsimran holding one end, Punjab will look to capitalise in the death overs despite the fall of key wickets in the middle phase.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.
"Would have bowled first as well. The wicket was covered for a while and it was pouring yesterday and the day before. It was under the sheets and you know the moisture it adopts to. The grass is thicker. I don't want to predict how the wicket is going to be. We are up for the competition," PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer said.
Fourth on the table, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to boost their playoff run. The Iyer-led side has won six of their last 10 matches. Lucknow on the other hand, with five off 10 matches, will also look to boost their chances of playoff qualification.
Playing XI
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(c/wk), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(wk), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh