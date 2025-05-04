IPL 2025 | Prabhsimran Singh anchors Punjab's innings after key wickets fall

Prabhsimran Singh kept the scoreboard ticking as Punjab navigated the loss of three key batters, including skipper Shreyas Iyer, to reach 144/3 after 14 overs.

Batting at a strike rate of 153, Prabhsimran played a composed yet aggressive knock, scoring 52 off 34 balls. He built a vital partnership with Iyer that took Punjab to 122/2 in 12 overs.

However, the stand was broken by Digvesh Singh, who struck with just his second delivery. His carrom ball on the off stump tempted Iyer into an attempted lofted shot over mid-off, but the ball caught the top edge and sailed into the hands of Mayank Yadav for a simple catch. Iyer departed for a brisk 45 off 25 deliveries.

Josh Inglis fell soon after to a clever back-of-a-length delivery from Akash Singh. Mistiming a pull shot, Inglis sent the ball to David Miller at deep midwicket, who held on just inside the boundary. He was dismissed for 30 off 14 balls.

Akash Singh struck again, removing Arya with a well-directed delivery that found Mayank Yadav at deep point, who completed a straightforward catch.

With Prabhsimran holding one end, Punjab will look to capitalise in the death overs despite the fall of key wickets in the middle phase.