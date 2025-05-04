IPL 2025 | RR top order collapses in steep chase against KKR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag's explosive half-century has brought his side back into the contest against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens.
Parag launched a brutal assault, smashing six sixes in the space of seven balls - including five in a row - to dramatically shift the momentum in RR’s favour.
He is now nearing a sensational century, having anchored the chase after a major top-order collapse. Chasing 207, RR are 169 for 6 after 17 overs.
However, KKR found a lifeline with Harshit Rana striking to remove Shimron Hetmyer, halting the partnership just as it threatened to take the game away.
RR lost five wickets in eight overs, with teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi dismissed for just 4 and Kunal Singh Rathore falling for a duck. Yashasvi Jaiswal managed a brisk 34 before being sent back, while Dhruv Jurel and Wanindu Hasaranga also departed without scoring.
With the innings in disarray, Shimron Hetmyer and captain Riyan Parag are now looking to rebuild and steady the chase.
KKR’s bowlers kept things tight, with Moeen Ali and Varun Chakravarthy picking up two wickets apiece, and Vaibhav Arora striking once to rattle the Royals early.
KKR posted a commanding 206/4 against a struggling RR.
After being promoted up the order, Andre Russell smashing an unbeaten 57 off just 25 balls to propel KKR in the later stages of the innings.
His explosive finish came after useful contributions from skipper Ajinkya Rahane, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
KKR got off to a flying start despite an early setback, with Sunil Narine falling in the second over to uncapped pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak.
However, the hosts recovered swiftly, maintaining momentum through the middle overs.
RR captain Riyan Parag chipped in with a wicket but was unable to stem the flow of runs.
KKR had opted to bat after winning the toss.
Rain could interrupt play, as the latest forecast predicts a high chance of showers during the match.
While RR are already out of the playoff race, KKR are fighting to stay in contention.
Having won just four of their ten matches, KKR sit seventh on the table with nine points. RR, meanwhile, have managed only three wins from 11 games and have six points.
With four league matches left, KKR must win all of them to keep their hopes alive. Even then, their qualification will depend on results of other teams.
Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal
Impact players:
KKR: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma
