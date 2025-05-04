IPL 2025 | RR top order collapses in steep chase against KKR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag's explosive half-century has brought his side back into the contest against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens.

Parag launched a brutal assault, smashing six sixes in the space of seven balls - including five in a row - to dramatically shift the momentum in RR’s favour.

He is now nearing a sensational century, having anchored the chase after a major top-order collapse. Chasing 207, RR are 169 for 6 after 17 overs.

However, KKR found a lifeline with Harshit Rana striking to remove Shimron Hetmyer, halting the partnership just as it threatened to take the game away.

RR lost five wickets in eight overs, with teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi dismissed for just 4 and Kunal Singh Rathore falling for a duck. Yashasvi Jaiswal managed a brisk 34 before being sent back, while Dhruv Jurel and Wanindu Hasaranga also departed without scoring.

With the innings in disarray, Shimron Hetmyer and captain Riyan Parag are now looking to rebuild and steady the chase.

KKR’s bowlers kept things tight, with Moeen Ali and Varun Chakravarthy picking up two wickets apiece, and Vaibhav Arora striking once to rattle the Royals early.