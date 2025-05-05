'IPL great platform for youngsters to showcase talent, potential': Mohammed Shami

The IPL is a great platform for young players to show their character, talent and skills, said Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammed Shami in an interview on JioHotstar’s special series Gen Gold, ahead of SRH’s clash with Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

He said it was encouraging to see young players stepping up, adding that it is a reflection of the bright future of Indian cricket and proves there’s no shortage of talent coming through the league.

On the show, Shami also spoke about his recovery from a knee injury, his journey with SRH, and the lifting of the saliva ban.

“Injuries are part and parcel of a fast bowler’s life,” Shami said.

“My recovery took 14 months, and it wasn’t easy, especially with the struggles I had during my domestic career. Getting back my rhythm and the right mindset was a real challenge.”

“I had a sudden breakdown, so I made it a point to play as many domestic matches as possible and I ended up playing 12 or 13. That, along with the England series, helped me regain confidence. When it comes to performance, I’ve always focused on giving my best,” he added.