'IPL great platform for youngsters to showcase talent, potential': Mohammed Shami

The IPL is a great platform for young players to show their character, talent and skills, said Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammed Shami in an interview on JioHotstar’s special series Gen Gold, ahead of SRH’s clash with Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.
He said it was encouraging to see young players stepping up, adding that it is a reflection of the bright future of Indian cricket and proves there’s no shortage of talent coming through the league.
On the show, Shami also spoke about his recovery from a knee injury, his journey with SRH, and the lifting of the saliva ban.
“Injuries are part and parcel of a fast bowler’s life,” Shami said.
“My recovery took 14 months, and it wasn’t easy, especially with the struggles I had during my domestic career. Getting back my rhythm and the right mindset was a real challenge.”
“I had a sudden breakdown, so I made it a point to play as many domestic matches as possible and I ended up playing 12 or 13. That, along with the England series, helped me regain confidence. When it comes to performance, I’ve always focused on giving my best,” he added.
Speaking about SRH, Shami said the team had changed his perspective on the game.
“What used to feel like a 200-run target now seems like 300. They’ve redefined the game. I want to be part of a team that sets new standards and changes the way people think about the game. I feel like I’ve joined a strong side, and I’m focused on giving my all.”
He added that SRH isn’t just about power-hitting - the team also has a solid, well-balanced bowling unit.
“Those who think SRH is just about batting are mistaken,” he said.
Shami also shared his thoughts on how the game is evolving, especially in favour of bowlers after years of batter-friendly rules.
“After COVID, the saliva ban made it hard to reverse the ball. Now that it’s lifted, bowlers can get some swing again. Also, being allowed to change a wet ball is a big help - a dry ball gives better grip and lasts longer, especially in tough conditions.”
When asked about SRH captain Pat Cummins, Shami said calmness is key in a leader.
“A calm captain brings out the best in his players. It’s important to understand every player’s potential, and Pat does that really well. With years of experience, he knows how to handle both international stars and young talent with ease.”