Playoff dream still alive, LSG can definitely turn things around: Rishabh Pant

DHARAMSALA: Disappointed but not deflated, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant is still dreaming of sneaking into the IPL play-offs as he believes his struggling side can turn things around in the remaining three games.

Another poor batting effort by the top order led LSG's 37-run defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings on Sunday.

LSG have 10 points from 11 games and are currently placed seventh in the league table.

With a net run-rate of -0.47, merely winning three games might not be enough for Pant and his men to make it to the play-offs.

"The dream is still alive. If we can win the next three matches, we can definitely turn around and do amazing things," Pant said at the post match presentation ceremony.

He did concede that 236 was too much to chase and fielding was also below par.

"Definitely too many runs. When you drop crucial catches at the wrong time, it can hurt you badly. We thought it would do more, but we did not pick the length right at the start. But that is part and parcel of the game," he said.

While Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have failed in the past few games, the skipper defended them.