Sending Josh Inglis at No. 3 was Iyer's call: Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting

DHARAMSALA: Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting revealed it was skipper Shreyas Iyer's tactical call to promote Josh Inglis to number 3 to counter Lucknow Super Giants' tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav.

To everyone's surprise Inglis, who has batted mostly in the middle order this season, walked in during the very first over after opener Priyansh Arya fell cheaply and immediately set the tone for PBKS' innings.

The Australian wicketkeeper-batter smashed a 14-ball 30, which included four sixes -- three of them coming in successive deliveries off Mayank in the second over.

"It was actually a move that the captain came up with," Ponting told the media after PBKS' 37-run win. "He thought on that sort of pitch, against that bowling attack, that it would be the right thing to, if a wicket fell early, to send Inglis in. We felt that Mayank would bowl early on. If you look at the way he bowls, he generally bowls reasonably short. And that's one of Inglis' great strengths, as you saw tonight. Those pull shots were pretty amazing straight away."

Opener Prabhsimran Singh (91 off 48 balls) once again made a significant contribution, while Iyer (45 off 25 balls) and a collective middle-order effort helped Punjab post a challenging 236 for five.

"It then also allows us to have Iyer, Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh through the middle of the innings, which is what we thought would be crucial for us in tonight's game as well," Ponting said.