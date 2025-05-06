Will give my best if I get a chance: Harsh Dubey

CHENNAI: HARSH Dubey has been signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad as replacement for the injured R Smaran. Dubey had come into the limelight earlier this year after his 69 wickets helped Vidarbha to the Ranji Trophy title. In T20s he may not be the prolific wicket-taker but he goes at under 7 an over (nine wickets from 16 games at an economy of 6.78).
Dubey, a regular face in TNCA's first division, comes into the league with Hyderabad's campaign needing multiple miracles to get back on track.
However, the youngster, who joined the franchise for Rs 30 lakh, his base price, isn't worried about their position in the table.
He just wants to enjoy the experience of being part of an IPL side and learn from the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan and Daniel Vettori.
''Really happy to be part of SRH," the 22-year-old told this daily. "They were the finalists last year and I want to enjoy the experience. Glad SRH selected me.
''If I get a chance I will give my best shot. Having come as a replacement, I am not worried when my chance will come. Whenever I get a chance, I will be prepared for it."
Even if Ranji and T20s are as different as chalk and cheese, Dubey felt his Ranji performances must have played a role in Hyderabad picking him up.
''Certainly, yes," he said. "My Ranji performances have been noted and I am glad they have shown faith in me. I really worked hard on my game in Ranji last season, so I am happy to be rewarded with call up in the IPL."
The youngster is aware of the demands of the slam bang version of the game and insists that he has the skill-sets to deliver in the IPL. 'I have to be more aggressive and while bowling, I have to see where, what is the weak zone of that particular batter I am bowling and bowl accordingly.
''I generally bowl wicket to wicket with subtle variations. The only difference between red ball and T20, is the field set and approach of batters. I have the ability to adapt and thus feel I can do well also in T20 in particular the IPL. I am also constantly working on my batting, in pariticular when I play in the Chennai league. So given an opportunity, I am confident I will be able to deliver, he added.