Will give my best if I get a chance: Harsh Dubey

Even if Ranji and T20s are as different as chalk and cheese, Dubey felt his Ranji performances must have played a role in Hyderabad picking him up.

''Certainly, yes," he said. "My Ranji performances have been noted and I am glad they have shown faith in me. I really worked hard on my game in Ranji last season, so I am happy to be rewarded with call up in the IPL."

The youngster is aware of the demands of the slam bang version of the game and insists that he has the skill-sets to deliver in the IPL. 'I have to be more aggressive and while bowling, I have to see where, what is the weak zone of that particular batter I am bowling and bowl accordingly.

''I generally bowl wicket to wicket with subtle variations. The only difference between red ball and T20, is the field set and approach of batters. I have the ability to adapt and thus feel I can do well also in T20 in particular the IPL. I am also constantly working on my batting, in pariticular when I play in the Chennai league. So given an opportunity, I am confident I will be able to deliver, he added.