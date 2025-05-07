Focus on two IPL matches in Dharamsala after airport closure

It is learnt that Delhi team has already reached the venue on Tuesday evening but it needs to be seen how Mumbai franchise travel to Dharamsala after the closure of airport until May 10. The nearest airport at Chandigarh is also closed till May 10. Even for PBKS, who are already there, it’s the status quo at the moment and there is no change to the schedule. The Delhi match is an evening affair while the clash against Mumbai will begin in the afternoon.

The Mumbai team can also travel by road from Chandigarh to Dharamsala if the need arises. It is around six hours journey by road from Chandigarh to Dharamsala. A source added that at the moment the Chandigarh airport is closed till May 10 so Mumbai can come there and then travel by road to Dharamsala. But apart from players, the franchise owners, their guests and fans also travel with the team. It needs to be seen how they travel.

An HPCA source also said that there is no change. "DC has reached the venue on Tuesday, so the match is on as of now. How MI reach here is not clear yet. The governing council will give clarity on the issue soon," said an HPCA source tracking the developments.

Also DC's next match is scheduled to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 11 against Gujarat Titans and it has to be seen how they get back to Delhi from Dharamsala. They will then play Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 15.

As this is the business end of the two-month long tournament, it looks difficult to reschedule the matches at the other venues. The BCCI and the IPL governing council are yet to release an official statement. As things stand IPL will continue as planned.